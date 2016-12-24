BRIEF-Builders Capital Mortgage Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Builders Capital Mortgage Corp reports 2017 first quarter results
Dec 24 Norway's Aker BP said:
* First oil is produced at Ivar Aasen field in the North Sea. Start-up is according to plan, and development is completed within budget
* Licence holders: Aker BP 34.7862 pct, Statoil Petroleum 41.4730 pct, Bayerngas Norge 12.3173 pct, Wintershall Norge 6.4651 pct, VNG Norge 3.0230 pct, Lundin Norway 1.3850 pct, OKEA 0.5540 pct
* The company did not give details on the initial output. It has previously said it expects Ivar Aasen production at 35,000 barrels per day in 2017 and to reach a maximum of 70,000 barrels in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
BERLIN, May 30 German consumer inflation eased more than expected in May to fall below the European Central Bank's price stability target of just under 2 percent, data showed on Tuesday, taking some pressure off the ECB to wind down its monetary stimulus soon.