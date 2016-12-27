BRIEF-Jana Partners says no longer party to any call options related to Whole Foods
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing
Dec 27 Scor :
* Scor receives the authorization to open a composite branch office in India
* Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India granted SCOR R3 authorization, allowing group to open composite branch office in India to conduct Life and P&C reinsurance business
* "Our local team will be ready to provide business solutions to our Indian clients as of the 1 April 2017 renewals" - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
