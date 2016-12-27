BRIEF-Jana Partners says no longer party to any call options related to Whole Foods
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing
Dec 28 Woolworths Ltd :
* Announces sale of fuel business and strategic partnership
* On 24 Dec entered into binding agreements to facilitate sale of its 527 Woolworths-owned fuel convenience sites and 16 committed development sites to BP for $1.785 billion
* Sale of fuel business is not expected to have a material impact on woolworths group earnings
* Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including BP obtaining Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and FIRB
* Woolworths and BP plan on entering into a long-term strategic partnership
* To preserve and expand 4CPL fuel discount offer, parties will enter into a minimum 10-year redemption agreement
* To preserve and expand 4CPL fuel discount offer, parties will enter into a minimum 10-year redemption agreement

* Woolworths and BP will commit to maintain and equally fund issuance of 4CPL fuel discount vouchers under same conditions as today
* Arrow Electronics named Citrix distributor in the U.S. and Canada