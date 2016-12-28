BRIEF-India's Natco Pharma March-qtr consol profit after tax and NCI more than doubles
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees
Dec 28 Regeneus Ltd
* Seeks trading halt to enable co to complete signing of transaction documents regarding entry into strategic collaboration and licensing agreement for Progenza Stem Cell Technology in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees
* March quarter net profit 13.4 million rupees versus 357000 rupees year ago