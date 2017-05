(Refiles to add codes)

Dec 30 Hammerson Plc

* Hammerson to sell 50 pct of Watermark development in Southampton, UK to GIC

* Deal for a total consideration of 48.5 million stg.

* Hammerson to sell 50 pct of Watermark to GIC