BRIEF-Italy's Banca Carige approves 940 mln euro bad loan sale, top investor criticises CEO
* Its board unanimously approves sale of 940 million euro bad loan portfolio with use of GACS state guarantee on senior tranche
Dec 30 Skanska AB
* Says sells hotel in Warsaw, Poland, for EUR 56 million, about SEK 530 million
* Says the sale will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the fourth quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Ares commercial real estate- on may 25, unit entered into amendment to its existing $125 million bridge loan warehousing credit and security agreement