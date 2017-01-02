BRIEF-SpaceX confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
Jan 2 Atos :
* Today announces the acquisition of Engage ESM
* Engage ESM will continue to run as a separate company, Engage ESM - an Atos Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016