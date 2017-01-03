BRIEF-Stofa and Teleste to agree on delivery of network products
* STOFA AND TELESTE TO AGREE ON DELIVERY OF NETWORK PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR STOFA’S DOCSIS 3.1 NETWORK UPGRADE
Jan 3 Proact AB
* Says acquires Teamix GmbH to strengthen its position in Germany
* Says total purchase price is 9 MEUR
* Says the company has 85 employees with an annual turnover of approximately 35 MEUR For the original story click here: bit.ly/2iJZg0L Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 2.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)