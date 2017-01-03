BRIEF-Spero Global to issue 31th series convertible bonds worth 2 bln won
* Says it will issue 31th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations
Jan 3 Cxense ASA :
* Argentinian multimedia company Grupo América has signed an agreement with Cxense for use of data management and personalization software Source text for Eikon:
* Nyx gaming group limited reports first quarter 2017 results