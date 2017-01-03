BRIEF-DHX Media, Youku to launch new Teletubbies series in China
* Deal with Youku to launch its new Teletubbies series in China
Jan 3 Ymagis SA :
* Ymagis group appoints Rémi Gérard as Chief Financial Officer following departure of Pierre Flamant
* Rémi Gerard joins Ymagis Group on 9th of January 2017, ensuring a smooth transition with Pierre Flamant
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 692.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 8.49 billion rupees