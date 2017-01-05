BRIEF-Tradedoubler says has repurchased bonds
* Says has repurchased SEK 61 m of nominal value of its own bond
Jan 5 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Eirik Lie appointed President of Kongsberg Defence Systems
* Wow unlimited media announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and ticker symbol change to wow effective june 1, 2017