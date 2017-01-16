BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 16 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)
* President and CEO Annika Falkengren to leave SEB by July 2017
* SEB says board will now initiate search process for a new president and CEO with aim to secure a smooth succession
* Says Annika Falkengren will later in 2017 join the Swiss wealth and asset manager firm Lombard Odier Group, which primarily operates outside SEB's home-markets, as managing partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.