BRIEF-BT says needs better visibility before giving guidance for 2018/19
* Ceo gavin patterson says need better visibility on wholesale local access market review, additional investment on fttp before giving longer term guidance
Jan 12 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Says Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) signs new satellite support contract with a total value of NOK 173 million ($22.61 million), about 18.6 million euros, with the European Space Agency
* The contract is an extension to the existing contract for ground station support for the sentinel satellites in the European Copernicus program
* Total contract value altogether is then 46.5 million euros
* Says duration of contract is five years till Dec. 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6502 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ANKARA, May 11 Turkey has warned online encyclopedia Wikipedia, blocked by Ankara two weeks ago, over what it says is content creating a perception that Turkey is supporting terrorist organisations, Turkish Transport Minister Ahmet Arslan said on Thursday.