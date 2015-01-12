UPDATE 2-Deutsche Telekom first-quarter core profit beats expectations
* 700 mln euro charge on BT stake weighs on net profit (Adds detail about BT stake, shares, U.S. subscribers)
Jan 12 Northern Offshore Ltd :
* Says issued a notice of contract termination to Oceanic Consultants Nigeria Ltd for the Energy Searcher drilling contract
* CAMAC guaranteed Oceanic's obligations under the drilling contract
* Says believes that Oceanic breached various terms of the drilling contract and will be filing a claim for in excess of $50 million are associated with this matter pursuant to the arbitration provisions of the contract
* Says hopes to have the rig demobilized out of Nigeria by late January Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
AMSTERDAM, May 11 Aegon, the Dutch insurer that does most of its business in the United States, posted stronger than expected first-quarter net income of 378 million euros ($411 million), helped by the performance of its investment portfolio.