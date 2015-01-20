BRIEF- Ocean Wealth Crowd cuts stake in 21Lady
* Says second biggest shareholder Ocean Wealth Crowd LLC cut stake in the company to 0 percent from 31.8 percent
Jan 20 Dairy Crest Group Plc
* Fresh milk contract with Morrisons
* Retained its contract to supply fresh milk to Morrisons for a further three years, following a competitive tender process
* Volumes Morrisons purchases from Dairy Crest will be reduced by around one third from March 2015.
* Does not expect this to materially affect its financial results for year ending March 31 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says second biggest shareholder Ocean Wealth Crowd LLC cut stake in the company to 0 percent from 31.8 percent
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 9.5 million dirhams versus profit of 1.1 million dirhams year ago