BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 16 Skanska AB
* Skanska has, in a joint venture with Stacy and Witbeck, signed a contract with the City of Los Angeles to construct the new Sixth Street Viaduct in Los Angeles, USA. The total contract is worth USD 191M
* Skanska USA Civil will include its share of the contract worth USD 134M, about SEK 1.2 billion, in the order bookings for the first quarter 2017
* The new viaduct will be opened to traffic in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.