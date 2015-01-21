BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust says CCT to divest One George Street
* CCT to divest one george street into a limited liability partnership and own 50.0% interest thereafter
Jan 21 Land Securities Group Plc
* Sales of £701.6m during quarter bringing total to £886.4m for nine months to 31 December
* Sales for nine months to 31 December 15% ahead of March 2014 valuation
* On a same store like-for-like basis, retailer sales were up 3.2% this quarter on same quarter last year.
* Third interim dividend of 7.9 pence per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Broadway Financial Corporation announces profits for 1st quarter 2017