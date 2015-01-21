Jan 21 Land Securities Group Plc

* Sales of £701.6m during quarter bringing total to £886.4m for nine months to 31 December

* Sales for nine months to 31 December 15% ahead of March 2014 valuation

* On a same store like-for-like basis, retailer sales were up 3.2% this quarter on same quarter last year.

* Third interim dividend of 7.9 pence per share.