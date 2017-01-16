BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 16 Corestate Capital Holding S.A. :
* Corestate Capital Holding S.A. publishes forecast for 2017
* Expects aggregate revenues of between 75 million euros and 80 million euros ($79.55 million-$84.85 million)for fiscal year 2017, as well as net income of between 30 million and 32 million euros
* Forecast does not yet take into account business results of Hannover Leasing Group, in which corestate has acquired a share of 94.9%
* Completion of transaction is still subject to conclusion of owner control procedures by BaFin, which is expected to occur in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9429 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.