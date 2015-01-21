BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust says CCT to divest One George Street
* CCT to divest one george street into a limited liability partnership and own 50.0% interest thereafter
Jan 21 Abcam Plc :
* Acquisition
* Has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire entire issued share capital of Firefly Bioworks Inc
* Deal on a cash-free/debt-free basis for 18.5 mln stg
* Consideration, which is payable in cash on completion, will be funded from Abcam's existing resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Broadway Financial Corporation announces profits for 1st quarter 2017