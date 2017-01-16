Jan 16 Wilex AG :
* Wilex signs antibody license agreement with Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
* Wilex has granted Telix worldwide licensing rights to further develop and commercialize
REDECTANE molecular imaging program
* Under agreement, Telix will, as a first step, invest in an improved manufacturing process
for antibody
* Under terms of agreement, Wilex is eligible to receive up-front and milestone payments
totaling $3.7 million
* In addition, Wilex is eligible to receive significant royalties on global net sales of
REDECTANE, commensurate with a Phase III asset
