BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
Jan 21 Entra ASA :
* Has entered into a lease contract with Norwegian Medicines Agency for a total of 6,500 sqm in Strømsveien 96 at Helsfyr in Oslo
* Says lease contract duration is 15 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.