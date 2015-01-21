BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
Jan 21 Deutsche Annington
* adhoc: Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE: voluntary public takeover offer by Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE for all outstanding shares in Gagfah s.a.; minimum acceptance level has been reached
* Minimum acceptance level in Gagfah offer has been reached
* Reached 74.41 percent of Gagfah shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.