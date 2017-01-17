Jan 17 Saf Holland SA :

* Restructuring of North American plant network

* Decision will align organizational structure with changes in market situation and secure long-term competitiveness of North American plant network

* New structure will be accompanied by an adjustment in excess production capacity at North American locations in order to improve capacity utilization

* Center of these plans is consolidation of production by reducing number of manufacturing plants in U.S. from seven plants to five

* As a result, production at Muskegon and Holland locations will be transitioned to group locations Dumas, Cincinnati and Wylie

* Transition, which is expected to be implemented in a maximum of 18 months, will lead to one-time restructuring costs of up to an estimated $10 million in 2017

* Expects that vast majority of these expenses will be recognized in 2017 financial year

* In addition, approximately $3.0 million in additional investments are planned for remaining locations

* Currently expects to reduce direct cost base by a mid-single-digit $ million amount annually after completion of this restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)