Jan 18 DIC Asset AG :

* Exceeds its 2016 acquisition target

* Acquisitions worth over 520 million euros ($555.20 million) transacted in 2016

* Acquisition volume expanded as planned, topping forecast of 500 million euros

Another four acquisitions in Berlin, Bonn, Düsseldorf and Munich just before end of 2016 add up to a total of c. 195 million euros