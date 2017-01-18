Jan 18 Premier Foods Plc :
* Q3 sales fell 1 percent to 251.4 million stg
* Quarter 3 trading update
* Weak Q3 group sales down (1.0 pct), despite strong
December up +4.5 pct
* Trading profit expectations for year approximately 10 pct
lower than previously anticipated
* Majority of major brands grew volumes and market share in
Q3
* New cost savings and efficiency programme to deliver 10
mln stg from FY17/18
* First new products from Nissin partnership to launch in Q4
* Now expect category performance to remain challenging
during Q4 and as a result sales will be below previous
expectations - CEO
* Recovery of significant input cost inflation in certain
areas is taking longer than originally foreseen - CEO
* We now expect trading profit for FY16/17 to be
approximately 10% below previous expectations. - CEO
* Group sales in Q3 were 251.4 mln stg, (1.0 pct) lower than
same period last year
* Branded sales were (3.8 pct) lower, while non-branded
sales performed strongly, ahead +11.6 pct. Group volumes
increased +3.4 pct in quarter.
* Total sales in grocery business were (1.9 pct) lower
* Total international sales grew by nearly 15 pct in quarter
* Sales in sweet treats increased by 1.0 pct in quarter.
Branded sales were (3.4 pct) lower while non-branded sales
increased by 10.3 pct
