Jan 18 Moberg Pharma Ab (Publ)

* Moberg pharma expands New Skin retail presence

* The New Skin Spray SKU will be sold in 3,900 Walmart stores and in over 1,500 Walgreens stores

* Opening orders expected to ship in mid-March

* New Skin was aquired from Prestige Brands, Inc. In July 2016