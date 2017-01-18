Jan 18 Cloetta Ab
* Strategic review and impairment of cloetta italy
* Says as a consequence of this an indicative valuation of
cloetta italy shows an impairment requirement of SEK 771m
pre-tax and SEK 594m post-tax attributable to cloetta italy
* Says strategic review of cloetta italy is aimed to improve
growth and margins of cloetta group and might include a
potential divestment of italian business
* In 2016, Cloetta's sales in Italy amounted
to approximately SEK 750m
* A divestment of Cloetta Italy would improve Cloetta's
EBIT margin
