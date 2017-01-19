BRIEF-Shandong Luoxin Pharmacy Group updates on proposed withdrawal of listing of H shares
* Dealing in H shares will be suspended on 6 June upto withdrawal of lsiting of H shares on 16 June
Jan 19 Episurf Medical AB :
* Announces up to about 120 million Swedish crowns ($13.42 million) rights issue subject to EGM approval
* Subscription price is 7.50 crowns per new share
* Subscription price is 7.50 crowns per new share

* Total issue proceeds will amount to up to about 120 million crowns before deduction of transaction related expenses
May 29 BDH Industries Ltd: * Says recommended dividend of 2 rupees per equity share