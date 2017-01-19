BRIEF-Marfin Investment Q1 2017 EBITDA down at 13.1 million euros
* Q1 2017 SALES AT EUR 244.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 245.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 19 Axfood Ab
* Axfood has signed an agreement to acquire Eurocash Food AB.
* Says has reached agreement with Norgesgruppen to, contingent upon clearances of acquisition by Swedish Competition Authority, to sell 49 pct of shares in Eurocash to Norgesgruppen.
* Eurocash is the second-largest food retailer along Sweden's border with Norway, with eight stores and sales of approximately SEK 1.2 billion. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Q1 2017 SALES AT EUR 244.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 245.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* PEPTONIC MEDICAL'S VAGINAL GEL SHOWS AN EXCELLENT SAFETY PROFILE AND REDUCES SYMPTOMS ASSOCIATED WITH URINARY INCONTINENCE