Jan 19 Axfood Ab

* Axfood has signed an agreement to acquire Eurocash Food AB.

* Says has reached agreement with Norgesgruppen to, contingent upon clearances of acquisition by Swedish Competition Authority, to sell 49 pct of shares in Eurocash to Norgesgruppen.

* Eurocash is the second-largest food retailer along Sweden's border with Norway, with eight stores and sales of approximately SEK 1.2 billion. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)