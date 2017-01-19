BRIEF-Shandong Luoxin Pharmacy Group updates on proposed withdrawal of listing of H shares
* Dealing in H shares will be suspended on 6 June upto withdrawal of lsiting of H shares on 16 June
Jan 19 Nel ASA :
* Says has entered into Letter of Intent (LoI) with Hexagon Composites ASA and PowerCell Sweden AB to establish a joint venture (JV) for the development of integrated hydrogen projects
* The joint venture will initially focus on opportunities in the maritime and marine segments as well as projects to leverage renewable energy resources
May 29 BDH Industries Ltd: * Says recommended dividend of 2 rupees per equity share