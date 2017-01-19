Jan 19 ad Pepper Media International NV :

* ad pepper media international N.V.: CEO Ulrike Handel leaves Management Board of ad pepper group

Ulrike Handel has informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board that she prematurely terminates her management board service agreement as of April 30, 2017 in accordance with the contractual stipulations and resigns from the Management Board as of that date