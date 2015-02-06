Feb 6 Eniro Ab

* Eniro announces fully underwritten rights issue of ordinary shares and a placed directed issue of convertible bonds

* Convertible bond issue in the nominal amount of SEK 500m, directed to and placed with institutional and qualified investors in Sweden and internationally

* Agreement on long-term debt financing with existing lenders extended to year end 2018, conditional upon successful completion of the issuances

* The new issues are carried out in order to amortize on bank loans and to create greater financial flexibility and the ability to realize the company's strategy