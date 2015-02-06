BRIEF-Sprint unveils first "All-Wireless Small Cell"
* Sprint corp says unveiled sprint magic box, an all-wireless small cell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Eniro Ab
* Eniro announces fully underwritten rights issue of ordinary shares and a placed directed issue of convertible bonds
* Convertible bond issue in the nominal amount of SEK 500m, directed to and placed with institutional and qualified investors in Sweden and internationally
* Agreement on long-term debt financing with existing lenders extended to year end 2018, conditional upon successful completion of the issuances
* The new issues are carried out in order to amortize on bank loans and to create greater financial flexibility and the ability to realize the company's strategy Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
* Sprint corp says unveiled sprint magic box, an all-wireless small cell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co says on track to close merger with AT&T before 2017 end (Adds background, shares)