Jan 19 Rhoen Klinikum AG

* dgap-adhoc: rhön-klinikum ag: decision making process of supervisory board of rhön- klinikum concerning reorganization of management board

* Says in case resolution is passed, supervisory board would appoint Stephan Holzinger with effect as of 01 February 2017 as member of management board

* Says together with his appointment to management board Stephan Holzinger would at same time become its chairman

* Says Martin Siebert, who has been chairman so far, would become vice chairman of management board for personal reasons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: