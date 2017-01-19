BRIEF-BDH Industries recommends dividend of 2 rupees per equity share
May 29 BDH Industries Ltd: * Says recommended dividend of 2 rupees per equity share
Jan 19 Rhoen Klinikum AG
* dgap-adhoc: rhön-klinikum ag: decision making process of supervisory board of rhön- klinikum concerning reorganization of management board
* Says in case resolution is passed, supervisory board would appoint Stephan Holzinger with effect as of 01 February 2017 as member of management board
* Says together with his appointment to management board Stephan Holzinger would at same time become its chairman
* Says Martin Siebert, who has been chairman so far, would become vice chairman of management board for personal reasons
* SAYS GROUP'S TURNOVER IN Q1 OF 2017 WAS 31.9 MILLION EURO AND HAS INCREASED BY 11.1 MILLION EURO OR 53% IN COMPARISON TO Q1 OF 2016