Jan 20 BB Biotech AG :

* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016

* 5% dividend yield maintained - BB Biotech management is very confident about sector's prospects in 2017

* A proposed dividend of 2.75 Swiss francs ($2.74)per share

* 2017 will bring an acceleration of important product approvals and milestone read-for industry and bb biotech's portfolio

* Consolidated but not yet audited Q4 data for BB Biotech record a net loss of 24 mln Swiss francs versus last year's quarter gain of 511 mln Swiss francs

* Consolidated but not yet audited full year 2016 data, showed a net loss of 802 mln Swiss francs versus a full year net profit of 653 mln Swiss francs for 2015.