Feb 6 Mediclin AG

* For Q4 of 2014 reports group sales of 135.2 million euros ($153 million) which are 10.0 million euros higher than respective previous year's quarter

* Group sales for financial year 2014 are expected to amount to 538.0 million euros

* FY group operating result is expected to amount to 15.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8826 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)