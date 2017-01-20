BRIEF-Yoc Q1 revenue up 36 pct at 3.09 million euros
* Q1 EBITDA AT EUR -0.1 MILLION (Q1/2016: EUR -0.4 MILLION)
Jan 20 Aixtron SE :
* Chief Executive Officer Martin Goetzeler is leaving Aixtron for personal reasons in agreement with the company's supervisory board effective Feb. 28, 2017 / Aixtron supervisory board chairman Kim Schindelhauer will become interim CEO effective March 1, 2017
* Aixtron supervisory board chairman Kim Schindelhauer will become interim CEO effective March 1, 2017
* Wolfgang Blaettchen, current deputy chairman of supervisory board, will take over as chair of supervisory board during Schindelhauer's work as CEO of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* H1 GROUP SALES INCREASED BY 20.3 PERCENT TO 82.8 MILLION EUROS (H1 2015/2016: 68.8 MILLION EUROS)