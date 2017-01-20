Jan 20 Aixtron SE :

* Chief Executive Officer Martin Goetzeler is leaving Aixtron for personal reasons in agreement with the company's supervisory board effective Feb. 28, 2017 / Aixtron supervisory board chairman Kim Schindelhauer will become interim CEO effective March 1, 2017

* Wolfgang Blaettchen, current deputy chairman of supervisory board, will take over as chair of supervisory board during Schindelhauer's work as CEO of company