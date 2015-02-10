Feb 10 Grenkeleasing AG :
* FY consolidated group net profit grows 38 percent to 65.0
million euros ($73.5 million) - exceeds profit forecast of 62
million euros to 64 million euros
* FY pretax profit rose 35.3 percent to 86.9 million euros
* Fy 2014 dividend 1.10 euros per share
* Says FY net interest income increases 20.7 percent to
157.5 million euros
* Says outlook 2015: new business growth of 11-15 percent
targeted in leasing business and 20-24 percent in factoring
business
* Sees FY 2015 consolidated group net profit in range of 71
million euros to 75 million euros
* Reuters poll average for Grenkeleasing Q4 pretax profit
was 19.8 million euros, net profit 13.9 million euros
