BRIEF-Dear Life says exercise of options
* Says 4,225 units of its 5th series options were exercised to 422,500 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 30
Jan 20 Immofinanz AG :
* Confirms the successful placement of its 2 percent convertible bonds 2024 with a final issue volume of 297.2 million euros and announces an acceptance quota of 43.4 percent with respect to the incentiviced conversion invitation of its outstanding 4.25 percent 515.1 million euro convertible bonds 2018
* Announces an acceptance quota of 43.4 percent with respect to incentiviced conversion invitation of its outstanding 4.25 percent 515.1 million euro convertible bonds 2018
* Outstanding volume of 4.25 percent convertible bonds 2018 will be reduced to 287.3 million euros ($305.57 million)
* No claw back in relation to 2 percent convertible bonds 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9402 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 REVENUE AT 4.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO