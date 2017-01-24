BRIEF-Immuron Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Aevis Victoria Sa :
* Launches a public takeover offer for all publicly held registered shares of LifeWatch Ltd.
* For each registered share of LifeWatch, it is foreseen that Aevis will offer 0.1818 registered share of Aevis with a nominal value of 5.00 Swiss francs ($5.01)
* Alternatively, aevis offers 10.00 Swiss francs in cash per registered share of LifeWatch
* Public takeover offer is subject to several conditions, one of which being that aevis holds 67 pct of LifeWatch registered shares at offer expiration date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9973 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* oventus and Modern Dental have executed a manufacturing agreement for modern dental to co-manufacture current O2Vent range of products. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: