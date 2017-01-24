BRIEF-Kingsland Global says FY revenue was up 62.1pct
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct
Jan 24 Enquest Plc :
* Acquisition of 25 pct of magnus oil field
* Enquest to take over operatorship of Magnus, Sullom Voe terminal and associated infrastructure with no cash outlay
* Will become operator of transaction assets
* Transaction is subject to certain regulatory, government authority, counterparty and partner consents
* Transition for change in operatorship is anticipated to take between 6 and 12 months
* Consideration for these interests is $85 million
* Adds 15.9 mmboe of net 2p reserves and net production of 4.2 mboepd (based on 2016 production)
* Option to acquire an additional 75 pct interest in Magnus and BP's interest in associated infrastructure
* Board approved offer and sale to public, Philippine peso-denominated fixed-rate retail bonds of up to 20 billion pesos