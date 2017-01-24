Jan 24 IG Group Holdings Plc :

* Interim dividend 9.42 penceper share

* Net trading revenue (1) up 14 pct at £244.9 million

* Operating expenses up 23 pct, with significant investment in effective marketing

* Profit before tax up 6.7 pct to £105.2 million

* Diluted eps up 7.8 pct at 22.55 pence

* £93.9 million of own funds (2) generated from operations, up 7.7 pct

* Licence received in January 2017 to offer a discretionary managed investment service in UK

* Stockbroking offer rolled out to Australia and France

* Company is engaging fully with fca consultation in UK

* IG supports regulators' objectives to improve consumer outcomes

* Uncertainty created by a number of regulatory developments after end of period

* Business dealt exceptionally well with short term volatility in financial markets caused by two significant political events

* Have also taken decision to no longer offer our sprints binary product to new clients globally

* Have also taken decision to no longer offer our sprints binary product to new clients globally

* Believe that ig's limited risk account will play an important role in this