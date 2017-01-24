Jan 24 PZ Cussons Plc :
* Interim dividend up 2.3 percent to 2.67 penceper share
* Sterling profits only slightly lower at profit before tax
and exceptionals of £40.2m (prior period £42.1m) despite a
challenging macro environment
* Brand shares maintained or growing in all group's major
markets and categories
* Strong balance sheet with net debt at 1.5 x ebitda
* Liquidity in Nigeria remains poor with exchange rate
continuing to weaken on both interbank and secondary markets
* Tough trading conditions in Australia across all
categories with new product launches planned for second half of
year to improve performance
* Robust performance in UK washing and bathing division with
new product launches ensuring great shelf presence in a
challenging trading environment
* "In this first half of 2017 financial year, group has
faced a backdrop full of challenges across most of markets where
we operate
* We remain on track to deliver our full year expectations.
* Board has increased interim dividend by 2.3 pct to 2.67p
per share."
* Revenue at £378.2m versus £385.9m
* Profit before tax at £40.2m versus £42.1m
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)