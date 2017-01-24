BRIEF-Kingsland Global says FY revenue was up 62.1pct
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct
Jan 24 Dios Fastigheter AB
* Says rights issue fully subscribed
* Will receive proceeds amounting to approximately SEK 1,853 million before transaction costs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct
* Board approved offer and sale to public, Philippine peso-denominated fixed-rate retail bonds of up to 20 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: