Feb 10 Matica Technologies AG :
* Decides on a capital increase upon contribution in kind
and in cash for the purchase of the still not owned
participation in Matica System S.p.A.
* Shareholders' meeting shall decide on increase of share
capital of company till ca. 18.5 million euros ($20.9 million)
upon contribution in kind and in cash, with shareholders'
subscription right
* Subject of such contribution is participation equal to 82
pct of mother company, still not owned by Matica Technologies AG
* Mother company, Matica System S.p.A. will be contributed
into Matica Technologies AG upon granting of about 13.3 million
new shares
* Subscription ratio will be 2:5, subscription price will be
2.23 euros per each new subscribed share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)