BRIEF-Telenor's nomination committee proposes two new board members
* Says the Nomination Committee has proposed to elect Grethe Viksaas and Joergen Kildahl to the board of directors of Telenor
Feb 11 MTG
* MTG to sell Hungarian free-tv channels comprising the channels VIASAT3 and VIASAT6 and the catch-up service Viasat Play, to Sony Pictures Television (SPT) Networks for an undisclosed cash consideration Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Says the Nomination Committee has proposed to elect Grethe Viksaas and Joergen Kildahl to the board of directors of Telenor
May 3 Canadian newspaper publisher Torstar Corp on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected loss, as growth in some of its digital ventures failed to offset a decline in print advertising.