Feb 11 Dunelm Group Plc :
* H1 profit before taxation up by 10.7 pct to 68.2 mln stg
(FY14: 61.6 mln stg)
* Revenues up 14.0 pct to 406.4 mln stg (FY14: 356.4 mln
stg)
* EBITDA up 7.0 pct to 77.6 mln stg (FY14: 72.6 mln stg)
* Like-For-Like (LFL) sales up 6.2 pct (FY14: down 0.9 pct)
* Interim dividend increased by 10.0 pct to 5.5 pence per
share (FY14: 5.0 pence per share)
* Proposed special distribution of 70.0 pence per share
* Expect benefits of top-line growth to be largely absorbed
by increases in operating costs, with a return to stronger
profit growth next year
* David stead, who has served Dunelm outstandingly well as
finance director since 2003, has indicated that he intends to
retire later this year
* Process of finding his successor is under way
