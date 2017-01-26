Jan 26 SCA AB
* Sca strengthens its tissue business in the UK
* Says following investment at Skelmersdale tissue plant of
approximately SEK 160 mln, production capacity of TAD mother
reels will be 28,000 tons
* Says approximately SEK 70 mln of these costs are expected
to impact cash flow.
* Says an impairment loss of SEK 10 mln will be recognized
as an item affecting comparability in Q4 of 2016
* Says cost for closing older tissue machine in stubbins,
with an annual production capacity of 20,000 tons, is expected
to amount to approximately SEK 120 mln
