Unilever Plc
* Fy diluted eps rose 5.7 percent to 1.82 eur
* Underlying sales growth 3.7%,
* Full year underlying sales growth 3.7%, ahead of our
markets, with price up 2.8% and volume up 0.9%
* Sales increased by 4.3% at constant exchange rates while
turnover, which is at current rates, declined 1.0%
* Core operating margin at 15.3% up 50bps
* Free cash flow of eur 4.8 billion
* Constant core earnings per share up 7%, up 3% at current
exchange rates
* Our priorities for 2017 continue to be volume growth ahead
of our markets, a further increase in core operating margin and
strong cash flow.
* Unilever says tough market conditions are likely to
continue in first half of 2017.
* Unilever says it expects a slow start with growth
improving as the year progresses
* Turnover eur 52.7b
* Diluted earnings per share eur 1.82
* Q4 underlying sales growth 2.2 percent
