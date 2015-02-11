Feb 11 Mensch und Maschine Software SE
:
* Discloses preliminary 2014 figures
* Q4 sales climbed by 15 percent to approx. 37.1 million
euros ($42 million) (previous year: 32.37 million euros)
* 2014 group sales approx. 140.0 million euros(py: 125.83
mln euros / +11 percent)
* FY 2014 group EBITDA increased to approx. 10.8 million
euros (year ago: 7.81 million euros/ +38 percent)
* FY net profit after minority shares increased to approx.
3.7 million euros (year ago: 2.62 million euros/ +41 percent)
* FY 2014 profit before tax more than doubled to approx. 5.5
million euros (year ago: 2.59 million euros)
