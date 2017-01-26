Jan 26 Smiths Group Plc

* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg

* Sale to Dunes Point Capital, LLC, a family office and private investment firm, located in Rye, NY, for an enterprise value of 162 million stg.

* Disposal is part of ongoing corporate programme to focus co's portfolio on scalable positions in its chosen markets

* Proceeds will be reinvested in attractive growth opportunities for company.

* Harris Williams & Co. acted as exclusive financial advisor to Smiths Interconnect's power business on sale.