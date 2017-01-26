BRIEF-Jaba I Inversiones Inmobiliarias proposes merger by absorption of units
May 29 JABA I INVERSIONES INMOBILIARIAS SOCIMI SA:
Jan 26 Smiths Group Plc
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
* Sale to Dunes Point Capital, LLC, a family office and private investment firm, located in Rye, NY, for an enterprise value of 162 million stg.
* Disposal is part of ongoing corporate programme to focus co's portfolio on scalable positions in its chosen markets
* Proceeds will be reinvested in attractive growth opportunities for company.
* Harris Williams & Co. acted as exclusive financial advisor to Smiths Interconnect's power business on sale.
* Q3 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO